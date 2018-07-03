Crews are out in full-force cleaning up illegal dump sites around the Houston-area.It's all in a new effort to keep Houstonians healthy, by stopping the spread of insect-borne illnesses like Zika.The city say they hired a company to clean up at least 800 cubic yards of tires, trash and other debris.Crews will target five areas including: Acres home, Gulton, Second Ward, Northside and Third Ward.By cleaning up these areas, city officials say insects will no longer be a nuisance by transmitting dangerous viruses.Neighbors in the area were thrilled because they say mosquitoes have been a huge problem."It's really bad. When we're having parties and stuff out here the kids can't play because the mosquitoes are really bad. I'm glad to see they cleaned up the tires," resident Timothy Chambers said.The city is also asking neighbors to remove trash, report illegal dumping and to not leave heavy debris on their curbs after trash day.