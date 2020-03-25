Houston-area COVID-19 crisis: 2,936 cases, 43 deaths

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston-area is closing in on 3,000 COVID-19 cases.
The City of Houston now has at least nine deaths. The city has 690 confirmed cases.
Here is a breakdown of where the cases are.
TOTAL CASES: 2,936 cases
CASES BY AREA
Houston: 1145 cases, 10 deaths
Harris County: 664 cases, 12 deaths
Austin County: 4 cases
Brazoria County: 151 cases, 1 death
Brazos County: 94 cases, 6 deaths
Chambers County: 17 cases
Colorado County: 3 cases
Fort Bend County: 318 cases, 6 deaths
Galveston County: 256 cases, 1 death
Grimes County: 3 cases
Liberty County: 8 cases
Matagorda County: 42 cases, 3 deaths
Montgomery County: 161 cases, 3 deaths
Polk County: 8 cases
Wharton County: 13 cases
Walker County: 15 cases
Waller County: 9 cases
Washington County: 21 cases, 1 death
San Jacinto County: 1 case
TAP/CLICK TO VIEW THIS MAP FULL SCREEN
