Houston-area COVID-19 crisis: 2,936 cases, 43 deaths

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston-area is closing in on 3,000 COVID-19 cases.

The City of Houston now has at least nine deaths. The city has 690 confirmed cases.

Here is a breakdown of where the cases are.

TOTAL CASES: 2,936 cases

CASES BY AREA

Houston: 1145 cases, 10 deaths

Harris County: 664 cases, 12 deaths

Austin County: 4 cases

Brazoria County: 151 cases, 1 death

Brazos County: 94 cases, 6 deaths

Chambers County: 17 cases

Colorado County: 3 cases

Fort Bend County: 318 cases, 6 deaths

Galveston County: 256 cases, 1 death

Grimes County: 3 cases

Liberty County: 8 cases

Matagorda County: 42 cases, 3 deaths

Montgomery County: 161 cases, 3 deaths

Polk County: 8 cases

Wharton County: 13 cases

Walker County: 15 cases

Waller County: 9 cases

Washington County: 21 cases, 1 death

San Jacinto County: 1 case

TAP/CLICK TO VIEW THIS MAP FULL SCREEN




