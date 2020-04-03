coronavirus texas

Harris Co. halts inmate releases after 1st offenders leave jail

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hours after 16 medically-vulnerable inmates were released from jail Friday, Harris County has halted additional releases, citing a court order.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about the stoppage, adding it is a legal matter and he will wait for further information. ABC13's Ted Oberg further reported the order to halt was handed down by Administrative Judge Herb Ritchie.



Under Friday's court order, Ritchie states district court judges can order the release of jail inmates, not the county judge.

Earlier this week, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo signed an order to release about 1,000 non-violent inmates in an effort to address a "ticking time bomb" behind jail walls.
ABC13's Ted Oberg reported the initial release Friday was the first of many that was supposed to take place over the next several days.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office has been examining the criminal histories of inmates up for potential release. Hidalgo vowed that no one with a violent criminal past would be able to step foot outside the jail.

She also said released offenders would still have to face the charges against them. No counts would be written off.

As of Friday, at least three inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, and dozens of others have been waiting to learn of their results.
Despite the health crisis posed inside the jail, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo has implied the risks of letting offenders back out into the community, invoking the rise in burglaries in the area recently.

It is not immediately known whether the initial inmates are being ordered back into custody.

