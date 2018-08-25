JOHN MCCAIN

What is glioblastoma? More about the brain tumor that afflicted John McCain

EMBED </>More Videos

Glioblastomas are cancerous tumors that arise from the brain's glial cells and are known to grow quickly, according to the American Brain Tumor Association. (BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)

Danny Clemens
Arizona Sen. John McCain died Saturday after choosing to discontinue medical treatment for glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor that he had been battling for more than a year.

The cancerous tumors, also known as glioblastoma multiforme, arise from the brain's glial cells and are known to grow quickly, according to the American Brain Tumor Association. Despite their rapid growth, glioblastomas generally do not spread to other parts of the body.

Glioblastomas often (though not always) develop on the brain's two cerebral hemispheres, and the symptoms they cause vary depending on where on the brain the tumors are located.

"The most common symptoms include headaches, nausea, vomiting and seizures. Tumors frequently cause subtle personality changes and memory loss or, again, depending on location, muscle weakness and disturbances in speech and language," Dr. John de Groot with University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center explained.

After a patient is diagnosed, doctors work to surgically remove as much of the tumor as they can. Because of the way it grows, a glioblastoma is impossible to remove entirely, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons noted. Surgeons must also be careful to remove as much of the tumor as possible without damaging the surrounding brain tissue. Radiotherapy and chemotherapy often follow, and many experimental treatments are currently undergoing clinical trials.

A glioblastoma patient's prognosis can vary. Depending on the circumstances, median life expectancies range from 14 months to several years, and 10 percent of patients live beyond five years, according to ABTA.

Despite the generally poor prognosis, patients can survive even longer in rare cases. One man who underwent treatment for a glioblastoma in 1994 was reported to be "in perfect health" with "no recurrence of the tumor" in a 2017 study published in the International Journal of Surgery Case Reports.

"The fact that there are extremely rare cases of long-term survival and even zero recurrence of the glioblastoma should serve as a stimulus to continue the research effort and not give up the fight against this tumor on a day-to-day basis," that study concluded.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthjohn mccaincanceru.s. & worldtumorpolitics
Related
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
JOHN MCCAIN
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Politicians react to John McCain's death after brain cancer battle
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
More john mccain
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctors seeing spike in contagious hand, foot and mouth disease
More than 500 people sickened by McDonald's salads
Is your office or cubicle causing stress? Researchers say, yes!
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Harvey victims keeping close eye on flood bond vote
Politicians react to John McCain's death after brain cancer battle
$2.5 billion Harris Co. Proposition A Flood Bond passed
POLICE: Couple allowed kids to use and sell drugs in home
HPD officer involved in motorcycle accident expected to recover
Sandcastle competition to bring thousands to Galveston Saturday
Couple spends record 13 hours on 'Jurassic Park' ride
Show More
Firefighters rescue horse trapped up to its torso in mud
Texans fall short 21-20 against Rams
Former NFL player accused of threatening funeral home staff
Chris Paul teamed up with Nickelodeon for 'Worldwide Day of Play'
4-month-old baby drowns in bathtub when mother falls asleep
More News