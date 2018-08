EMBED >More News Videos The entire conversation between Jim Gardner and Sen. John McCain. They are joined later by former V.P. Joe Biden.

EMBED >More News Videos A video tribute to Sen. John McCain's life from the 2017 Liberty Medal Ceremony in Philadelphia, Pa.

I love my husband with all of my heart. God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey. pic.twitter.com/v27sEbboii — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 24, 2018

My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year. Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you - you've given us strength to carry on. pic.twitter.com/KuAQSASoa7 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 24, 2018

Sen. John McCain has decided to discontinue medical treatment, his family said.The senator was diagnosed with aggressive glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, last year.The family released the following statement about his health on Friday:McCain, 81, has been representing Arizona for six terms. Since December he has been away from the Capitol.Last summer, McCain flew to Washington to cast a pivotal vote against the Republicans' plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The vote, along with McCain's impassioned speech on the Senate floor, came just days after he had surgery.His daughter, Meghan McCain, spoke in May about that decision to travel on, on which she is a co-host. She said that doctors advised against the flight because "basically your brain could explode if you get on a plane this soon after brain surgery."Following Friday's announcement, McCain's family tweeted their thanks for all the support.His wife, Cindy, said, "God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey."Meghan said of the family's supporters, "We could not have made it this far without you."