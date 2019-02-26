EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5134282" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An Ohio teen is taking his health into his own hands, and taking on his parents in the process.

Vaccination rates in some places are dropping as a measles outbreak grows in the Pacific Northwest.

Facebook says it will take a strong stance on anti-vaccine posts made on social media.The social media site will take several different approaches to limit information presented by anti-vax groups.They say they are focusing on posts that provide misinformation.Those posts won't be taken down but they won't show up as recommendations from Facebook.Public health officials say social media is a big factor in spreading false information.