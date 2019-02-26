The social media site will take several different approaches to limit information presented by anti-vax groups.
They say they are focusing on posts that provide misinformation.
Those posts won't be taken down but they won't show up as recommendations from Facebook.
Public health officials say social media is a big factor in spreading false information.