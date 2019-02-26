HEALTH & FITNESS

Facebook working to stop spread of anti-vaccine misinformation

Facebook says it will take a strong stance on anti-vaccine posts made on social media.

The social media site will take several different approaches to limit information presented by anti-vax groups.

RELATED: After defying anti-vaccine mom, teen explains why he got vaccinated
An Ohio teen is taking his health into his own hands, and taking on his parents in the process.


They say they are focusing on posts that provide misinformation.

Those posts won't be taken down but they won't show up as recommendations from Facebook.

RELATED: Texas among states with highest rates of children who aren't vaccinated
Vaccination rates in some places are dropping as a measles outbreak grows in the Pacific Northwest.


Public health officials say social media is a big factor in spreading false information.
