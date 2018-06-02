CELLPHONE

Does your cellphone give you anxiety? You may have nomophobia

Does a low cellphone battery give you anxiety? Then, you may need to see a doctor because you could be suffering from nomophobia. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO, California --
Does a low cellphone battery give you anxiety? Doctors now have identified a phobia for extreme cases.

They call it nomophobia. It is defined in the Merriam-Webster dictionary as "the fear of being without access to a working cellphone."

"Nomophobia, one way of looking at it, is a realization of that vulnerability that we all sense without that extra appendage that we now have," said Elias Aboujaoudi, M.D.

Aboujaoudi runs Standford's Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Clinic and is author of "Virtually You - the dangerous powers of the E-personality".
Aboujaoudi has done significant research on addiction to technology.

"We are faced with a situation where our attachment to our devices is looking very similar to unhealthy attachments we have to substances or other behaviors," Aboujaoudi said.

Experts say soon virtual reality and artificial intelligence could help cure addictions.

If you think you suffer from nomophobia, doctors recommend keeping a charger handy and going through a little digital detox.
