HPD sergeant caught suspect trying to take photo of him in Galleria bathroom stall, police said

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was arrested and ordered to stay away from the Galleria after the Houston Police Department said he tried photographing one of its officers in a bathroom stall.

The off-duty HPD sergeant, still in uniform, said he was in a stall on Sunday when he saw a phone pointed at him over the wall of the stall next to him.

HPD said the sergeant confronted 25-year-old Royce Madison, who allegedly confessed to holding his phone over the stall wall but denied taking photographs.

HPD said Madison gave consent for the officer to search his phone. The department said there were no photos or videos of the officer but said there were dozens - and possibly hundreds - of pictures of other men. All appeared to have been taken over the walls of bathroom stalls.

No one came to the door at Madison's Sunnyside home when ABC13 searched for him, and the phone number listed for him went straight to voicemail.

He's out of jail after posting a $1,000 bond, but a judge has ordered him to stay at least 500 feet away from the Galleria.

He's also been barred from having any camera phone or device with internet access.

Madison also faces a weapons charge since police found a gun and marijuana in his car. Under Texas law, it's illegal to possess a gun while in possession of an illegal substance.

