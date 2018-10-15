RUNNING

Thinking of taking up running? Here are common mistakes new runners make

Thinking of taking up running? Here are common mistakes new runners make

Looking for an exercise that doesn't require a gym membership, fancy equipment or a gym buddy?

Running is a great way to stay in shape and just about everyone can do it. But don't jump in without doing your homework.

A lot of beginners jump right into running without actually knowing what it takes to establish a healthy routine.

If you're new to running, follow these simple tips to increase your chances of success.

First, make sure you have the proper shoes for running. Do your research and find a pair that properly support your feet.

Second, ease into a routine! Doing too much too soon puts you at higher risk of injuries.

Third, listen to your body. Discomfort is common for new runners, but if you're in pain while you run, stop and treat the pain.

Fourth, schedule rest days. Running is hard on your body, especially if you're a new runner and your body isn't used to the added stress. Take time to rest between workouts and let your body recover.

And finally, don't compare yourself to other runners! Your pace and mileage will change as you get into the routine. Remember, every runner started somewhere.
