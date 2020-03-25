coronavirus texas

2 new Houston-area deaths among 935 cases reported

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston-area is edging closer to 1,000 COVID-19 cases.

On March 30, Harris County reported its second death attributed to the virus. The patient was a woman in her 50s who had known exposure to a confirmed case, according to Harris County Public Health.

The woman resided in the northwest part of the county and had underlying health issues, the county's health officials said.

On the same day, Brazoria County reported its first coronavirus death and announced several new cases. The patient who died was a Pearland woman between the ages of 75 and 85 years old.

Here is a breakdown of where the cases are.

TOTAL CASES: 935

CASES BY AREA

Houston: 286 cases, 2 deaths

Harris County: 240 cases, 2 death

Brazoria County: 68 cases, 1 death

Brazos County: 44 cases, 2 death

Chambers County: 5 cases

Fort Bend County: 119 cases, 1 death

Galveston County: 70 cases

Grimes County: 2 cases

Liberty County: 2 cases

Matagorda County: 17 cases, 1 death

Montgomery County: 65 cases

Wharton County: 5 cases

Walker County: 2 cases

Washington County: 6 cases

Austin County: 2 cases

San Jacinto: 1 case

TAP/CLICK TO VIEW THIS MAP FULL SCREEN




