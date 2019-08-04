Health & Fitness

11 teens hospitalized with lung damage linked to vaping

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (KTRK) -- Eleven Wisconsin teens are recovering Sunday morning after being hospitalized with lung damage linked to vaping.

Health officials say they all suffered severe respiratory illnesses, some of which they say were so bad, the teens needed to be in ICU with ventilators.

The American Lung Association warns that vaping can be just as dangerous as smoking.

They say vapes contain chemicals and particles that people, especially teens, should not be breathing.
