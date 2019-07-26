Health & Fitness

Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, Wisconsin doctors warn

Doctors are warning that vaping may have put a group of teenagers in a Wisconsin hospital.

The Children's Hospital of Wisconsin said that eight teens have been treated over the past month for serious lung damage.

All of them had reported vaping in the weeks and months prior.

"They are able to go home off oxygen, but we don't know how long they will have issues," said Dr. Louella Amos, a pediatric pulmonologist at the hospital.

An exact cause is still unknown, but the state is investigating.

"Vaping in teenagers is something that is causing harm to our kids, and we want that message to be loud and clear," said Dr. Michael Gutzeit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswisconsinhealthvapinghospital
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News