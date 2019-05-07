Health & Fitness

Secondhand smoke from vaping could be harmful to children: study

A study released Monday says nearly five percent of adults living with children use e-cigarettes.

The study says vaping parents could be exposing their children to secondhand fumes that may be as harmful as tobacco.

These vapors could include compounds like nicotine and heavy metals.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that e-cigarettes not be used around children.

It also wants to see laws for cigarettes expanded to include electronic cigarettes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesse cigarettesvapingu.s. & worldstudy
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News