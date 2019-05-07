Secondhand smoke from vaping could be harmful to children: study

A study released Monday says nearly five percent of adults living with children use e-cigarettes.
The study says vaping parents could be exposing their children to secondhand fumes that may be as harmful as tobacco.
These vapors could include compounds like nicotine and heavy metals.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that e-cigarettes not be used around children.
It also wants to see laws for cigarettes expanded to include electronic cigarettes.
