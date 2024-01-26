HPD, HCSO making bodycam standards more robust for 'transparency'

New efforts are being put in place at HPD and HCSO to be more transparent when it comes to body cameras.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston area's two largest law enforcement agencies are making new efforts to be more transparent, officials said Thursday, and they center around body-worn cameras.

During an afternoon news conference, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner announced that he was changing the department's policy so that body cams will constantly be recording. ABC13 reported the modification last week.

The change comes after two police shootings in December 2023 that were not captured on the involved officers' body cams.

Officers are required to activate their own cameras, but under duress, Finner said there may be failures. A feature called "record after the fact" will be a backup.

"It's not to spy on our officers. It's not. It's to capture those police encounters that were missed," Finner said. "When we have some technology, we can sit down and craft a policy and get the footage we need so we can keep building trust."

Finner said the new policy is already in effect and applies only to "critical incidents" like shootings.

In the meantime, the Harris County Sheriff's Office is currently outfitting all jailers with body cameras.

According to Jason Spencer, HCSO's chief of staff, 400 cameras have already been assigned, and 1,600 more will be given out by summer to "increase transparency."

About 65 people have died while in custody since 2021. Jaquaree Simmons was among them. He was beaten to death, according to court records.

Eric Morales, a detention officer at the time, was charged with manslaughter. Simmons' mother told ABC13 the $4.8 million being spent on the cameras could be used elsewhere.

"I don't think it's going to help," Larhonda Biggles said. "They have cameras all over the jail, and that didn't help my child."

