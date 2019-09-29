HCSO deputies exposed to unknown fumes expected to recover

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Harris County Sheriff's deputies were taken to the hospital after they came into contact with fumes of an unknown origin, authorities said.

It happened sometime around 6 p.m. Saturday in the 14200 block of Bonnie Brier in northwest Harris County, according to a Twitter post from the sheriff's office.

The two were originally called to the home to investigate a possible drug overdose, according to the post.

Hazmat crews responded to the home and determined there was no fentanyl present, according to a HSCO sergeant on the scene.

The deputies complained of nausea and were being tested at a hospital Saturday night.

A man at the home was also transported to a hospital after taking unknown narcotics and became distressed, according to deputies.

Saturday's incident is at least the second of its kind in the past three months in Harris County.

In June, two female deputies were hospitalized after they were exposed to an unknown substance while cleaning up drugs in a north Harris County hotel room.

