Arrest made after at least 1 shot fired at HCA Healthcare Conroe, police say

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is in custody after one shot was fired at a hospital in Montgomery County, police say.

At about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, law enforcement responded to a shooting at HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe located at 504 Medical Center Blvd.

Police told ABC13 that at least one shot was fired, but no one was injured.

Investigators have not described a suspect, but they do have one in custody.
Views over the hospital from SkyEye showed vehicles from law enforcement agencies, including Conroe police and Harris County Sheriff's Office. Police vehicles were also in the ambulance area.

We are working to learn more about this developing story and will update it as details come in.

