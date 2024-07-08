St. Luke's Hospital evacuated after Beryl causes flooding and roof damage, Lt. Gov.'s Office says

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- St. Luke's Hospital in Lake Jackson is substantially damaged after Beryl blew through the city, according to the Texas lieutenant governor's office.

Initially, the hospital was partially evacuated on Monday after strong winds sheared off part of the roof. Then, elevator shaft flooding prompted a larger evacuation.

The hospital has requested state assistance to evacuate its patients to a facility that can meet their needs.

The State of Texas has provided a Medical Incident Support Team and an Ambulance Strike Team to assist the hospital, the Lieutenant Governor's Office said.

