St. Luke's Hospital evacuated after Beryl causes flooding and roof damage, Lt. Gov.'s Office says

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- St. Luke's Hospital in Lake Jackson is substantially damaged after Beryl blew through the city, according to the Texas lieutenant governor's office.
The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 livestream.
Initially, the hospital was partially evacuated on Monday after strong winds sheared off part of the roof. Then, elevator shaft flooding prompted a larger evacuation.
The hospital has requested state assistance to evacuate its patients to a facility that can meet their needs.
The State of Texas has provided a Medical Incident Support Team and an Ambulance Strike Team to assist the hospital, the Lieutenant Governor's Office said.
For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, X and Instagram.