Hayden Christensen returns to iconic Darth Vader role in Disney+ series 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

By George Pennacchio
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Darth Vader has always been one of the big screen's most terrifying villains of all time. But the character gave actor Hayden Christensen the role of a lifetime.

He's back in that galaxy far, far away in the new Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

As has been a tradition for decades, "mum's the word" when it comes to revealing just about anything related to "Star Wars." Still, Christensen can say he's thrilled to return to the fold as the villain Darth Vader in the Disney+ series, "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

"I still got it in me!" said Christensen. "The suit represents its own sort of challenges. But such an honor to get to wear, and I enjoyed every second of it."

Christensen also enjoyed taking the stage at last month's "Star Wars Celebration" in Anaheim.

"The reception that we've gotten from the fans recently has been just really meaningful to me and very, very heartwarming," said Christensen. "You could just feel the passion and the enthusiasm. It was all very palpable. And I got a little choked up at times. It was an emotional experience for me."

And an emotional experience is what we can expect as "Obi-Wan Kenobi" wraps up.

"I'm excited for people to get to see these next two episodes," Christensen said. "I think the payoff is definitely there. But, no, I can't give anything away."

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" is streaming now on Disney+.

