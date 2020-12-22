Grocery store on wheels gives elderly peace of mind

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- "Mr. Ed comes by at least once a week down our street," said Melissa Tirey
For the last eight months during this pandemic the most needed essentials have come right to the doorstep of folks in this Missouri City neighborhood.
"It is a grocery store on wheels," said Tirey.
From the milk and eggs to just about anything like duct tape and pens, the Harvest Trolley arrives to their home within minutes.
"When the pandemic first started we thought, 'If our customers won't come to us, why don't we go to them?'" said Sibel Kardes, general manager of Harvest Market.
Harvest Market has been around for five years with three storefront locations in Katy, The Woodlands and here in Missouri City, but this rolling grocery store is a first. You can call for the trolley right from their app.
"The dispatch team will choose the closest trolley to you," she explained.
Those who seem to be liking it the most are people like Ms. Jean Jerauld.
"My kids came to me in March and said, because I'm old, 'What can we do to keep you at home?'" she said jokingly.
Her children were doing all the shopping for her at the start of the pandemic but now she's able to pick out just what she wants.
"This lets me shop in a safer situation. I don't have to go to the big grocery store," she said.
For her, it's peace of mind in a time when the future is still a bit unclear.
"It's certainly an advantage to me and I will continue to use it, I think it's a real treasure in this neighborhood to have this," she said.
