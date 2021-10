Houston-area 'agrihood' grows with new land and affordable homes

RICHMOND, Texas -- One of the hottest trends in Houston's scorching real estate market is the rise of the "agrihood" - what's defined as an "organized community that integrates agriculture into a residential neighborhood."Now, a suburban neighborhood/agrihood has announced a major expansion, aimed at adding more homes and to the fast-selling community. Harvest Green , nestled in the Richmond area, has just acquired 630 acres adjacent to the neighborhood, according to ownership company Johnson Development.