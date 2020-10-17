explosion

5 injured, including 3 college students, in explosion at Virginia shopping center

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a powerful explosion leveled a Virginia shopping center Saturday morning injuring five people, including three college students.

Harrisonburg city officials said the explosion happened sometime around 8:30 a.m. at a shopping center. More than 70 firefighters responded to the scene.

In total, the explosion injured five people; three of whom were college James Madison University students, the college confirmed. Two of the victims were airlifted to the hospital in serious condition. Another victim was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and another two were treated on scene for minor injuries.

James Madison University further clarifying in a news release that three of their students sustained minor injuries after being cut by flying glass.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam deployed state emergency personnel for additional support to what he called a 'gas explosion'; city officials have yet to categorize the explosion as gas-related.



A manager of a barbershop that once stood in the area told WHSV that one of their employees noticed a strong smell of gas in the area on Saturday morning.

ABC-affiliate WHSV reported that it will likely be a few days before fire officials are able to determine the cause of the explosion.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiaexplosionfire
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPLOSION
Driver in Honda Civic killed by recalled exploding air bag
Huge house explosion in Iowa caught on camera
Natural gas pipeline explodes in Trinity River
Man sentenced to prison for blowing up Beaumont church
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. seeing another record shattering early voter turnout Saturday
ABC13 Evening News - Oct. 17, 2020
George Floyd honored with bike ride through Third Ward
I-10 westbound lanes reopen after early repair completion
New Harry Potter-themed bar arrives in downtown Houston
Astros could deliver World Series berth in Dusty Baker's 1st year
Man suspected of killing HFD investigator dies by suicide
Show More
Teachers demand a safe reopening during car caravan to HISD headquarters
Haunted hot spots: A look at Galveston's spookiest places
23-year-old man from Humble missing for 1 year now
Country musician Johnny Bush dies
The warming trend begins as we head into the work week
More TOP STORIES News