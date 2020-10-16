coronavirus texas

Harris County poll worker tests positive for COVID-19

A Harris County polling location was briefly shut down due to COVID-19, a Harris County Clerk spokesperson said.

A spokesperson told ABC13 that Iglesia Una Luz En Tu Camino in southeast Harris County closed for one hour Thursday afternoon after a worker tested positive for the virus.

The worker reportedly felt sick, got tested and the results returned positive. The other workers at the location were also tested for COVID-19, but their results came back negative. According to the spokesperson, those working at the location will still be quarantined and will not be going to work on Friday.

Meanwhile, there will be a new set of workers there to replace the ones that are quarantined.

Three voters showed up at the closed location but were told to vote at other locations nearby.
