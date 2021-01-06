County-by-county breakdown on COVID-19 vaccine distributions

Here's a county-by-county vaccine distribution breakdown.
Fort Bend County
Fort Bend County announced Jan. 4 it received 1,000 vaccines and would begin contacting preregistered individuals to schedule their first dose, but as of Jan. 5, the county's coronavirus vaccine preregistration was full.
Resources to additional COVID-19 vaccine providers are also listed on the Fort Bend County Health website.
Galveston County
- Where: Galveston County Health District
- When: Begins Thursday, Jan. 7 at 9 a.m.
- How to make an appointment: Call 409-547-4015
In Galveston County, the health district said it will begin distributing the Moderna vaccine to those 65 years of age and older, by appointment only.
The health district said it received an additional 400 doses.
"We do ask for everyone to be patient, especially when making appointments. We are excited to see such demand for the vaccine, but we are limited in our supply," the health district said in a press release.
Health officials said more shipments are expected to arrive in coming weeks.
For more information, visit the Galveston County Health District's website.
Harris County
- Where: Bayou City Event Center, 9401 Knight Rd, Houston, TX 77045
- How to make an appointment: Call the health department's COVID-19 call center at 832-393-4220
Harris County was the first to receive rounds of the vaccine, bringing the county to open the first free public COVID-19 vaccine clinic last Saturday in the Houston area.
At least 1,000 people received a vaccination on opening day, according to the Houston Health Department. The clinic reported it was fully booked for vaccinations the following day as well, administering vaccines to a total of 986 people on Sunday.