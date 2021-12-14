Man hit and killed by passing drivers after car broke down on N. Sam Houston Parkway

@HCSO_VCD units are investigating a fatal crash at 10798 N Sam Houston Pkwy, btwn Wilson Rd & John Ralston. A male driver, possibly in his 20’s, was travelling eastbound on the service road. The driver possibly struck a guardrail, causing him to stop in one of the main lanes. pic.twitter.com/jiEMxYkO15 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 14, 2021

A second driver struck the stalled vehicle. A 3rd driver then struck the initial driver, who was standing outside his vehicle at the time. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene. E/b svc rd lanes btwn Wilson-John Ralston are closed. #HouNews #HouTraffic — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 14, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man whose car broke down was killed when passing traffic hit him in northeast Harris County, sheriff's deputies told ABC13 at the scene.The crash was reported at about 5 a.m. Tuesday on the eastbound feeder road of N. Sam Houston Parkway between Wilson Road and John Ralston.According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man, who may be in his 20s, was driving eastbound on the feeder, when it's believed his vehicle hit a guardrail, causing him to stop in one of the mainlanes.A second driver hit the stalled vehicle, and a third driver hit the initial driver, who was standing outside of his car at the time, Gonzalez said.The man died at the scene.The crash cleared at about 8:20 a.m.