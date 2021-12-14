car crash

Man hit and killed by passing drivers after car broke down on N. Sam Houston Parkway

Man hit and killed by passing drivers after car broke down

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man whose car broke down was killed when passing traffic hit him in northeast Harris County, sheriff's deputies told ABC13 at the scene.

The crash was reported at about 5 a.m. Tuesday on the eastbound feeder road of N. Sam Houston Parkway between Wilson Road and John Ralston.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man, who may be in his 20s, was driving eastbound on the feeder, when it's believed his vehicle hit a guardrail, causing him to stop in one of the mainlanes.

A second driver hit the stalled vehicle, and a third driver hit the initial driver, who was standing outside of his car at the time, Gonzalez said.

The man died at the scene.




The crash cleared at about 8:20 a.m.

