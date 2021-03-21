street racing

Over 100 arrests made during illegal street racing crackdown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Over 100 arrests were made over the weekend during law enforcement efforts to combat illegal street racing, authorities said.

The detainments came as deputies with a multi-agency taskforce focused on the practice, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The HCSO Traffic Crimes Unit stayed busy with a wide variety of crimes, but the rash of illegal street racing incidents have kept them especially occupied.



RELATED: Harris County Sheriff's Office gives detailed look at street racing arrest

In a video released Friday, deputies are seen gearing up to combat the practice, which has been on the increase as a legal racing event got underway this weekend on a closed track.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office released video Friday of the HCSO Crime Reduction Unit in action as they worked to combat illegal street racing.



RELATED: Dozens of suspects arrested overnight in Harris Co. street racing bust

"Too many pics to show," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote in a Facebook post about the arrests made.

Earlier in the week, 43 arrests were made and one car fled from deputies, according to the sheriff's office. Several cars were also towed, and guns were taken off the streets.

The initiative came ahead of the annual TX2K Roll and Drag Race Nationals event this weekend at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown.

"TX2K21" is a legal event on a closed course and isn't related to the racing incidents from overnight.

RELATED: Anyone caught street racing will have car seized, Harris Co. district attorney warns

Authorities have sent out several warning to the public, which came weeks after a fly-by resulted in the deaths of spectators along U.S. 290.
Houston car clubs call for street safety after deadly US 290 accident
The president of one Houston car club is speaking out two weeks after a dangerous "fly by" at a car meet resulted in the death of three bystanders.


Video shows sports car moments before car meet crash that killed 2 spectators along US 290
A video is offering a glimpse at the moment a vehicle involved in a crash that killed two people at a car meet sped down a feeder road.

