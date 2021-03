Over 100 arrests made during illegal street racing crackdown

Over 100 arrests made during this multi-agency task force focused on illegal street racing. The pic below is just one more example of an out of state visitor coming to our home town and causing problems on our roads. One more seized vehicle. @HCSO_PSSB @HCSOTexas @HCSO_D2Patrol pic.twitter.com/97UJCW67p9 — HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division (@HCSO_VCD) March 21, 2021

We're at the Houston Raceway Park's starting line with our partners to urge car race fans to practice their hobby on legal race tracks. #hounews https://t.co/kmvV6dQMVw — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 16, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Over 100 arrests were made over the weekend during law enforcement efforts to combat illegal street racing, authorities said.The detainments came as deputies with a multi-agency taskforce focused on the practice, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.The HCSO Traffic Crimes Unit stayed busy with a wide variety of crimes, but the rash of illegal street racing incidents have kept them especially occupied.In a video released Friday, deputies are seen gearing up to combat the practice, which has been on the increase as a legal racing event got underway this weekend on a closed track."Too many pics to show," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote in a Facebook post about the arrests made.Earlier in the week, 43 arrests were made and one car fled from deputies, according to the sheriff's office. Several cars were also towed, and guns were taken off the streets.The initiative came ahead of the annual TX2K Roll and Drag Race Nationals event this weekend at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown."TX2K21" is a legal event on a closed course and isn't related to the racing incidents from overnight.Authorities have sent out several warning to the public, which came weeks after a fly-by resulted in the deaths of spectators along U.S. 290.