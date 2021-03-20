Harris County Sheriff's Office gives detailed look at street racing arrest

In a video released Friday, deputies are seen gearing up to combat the practice, which has been on the increase as a legal racing event got underway this weekend on a closed track.
"Too many pics to show," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote in a Facebook post about the arrests made.
Earlier in the week, 43 arrests were made and one car fled from deputies, according to the sheriff's office. Several cars were also towed, and guns were taken off the streets.
The initiative came ahead of the annual TX2K Roll and Drag Race Nationals event this weekend at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown.
"TX2K21" is a legal event on a closed course and isn't related to the racing incidents from overnight.
Press conference on the dangers of illegal street racing ahead of the TX2K21 Roll & Drag Race Nationals.— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 16, 2021
We're at the Houston Raceway Park's starting line with our partners to urge car race fans to practice their hobby on legal race tracks. #hounews https://t.co/kmvV6dQMVw
Authorities have sent out several warning to the public, which came weeks after a fly-by resulted in the deaths of spectators along U.S. 290.
