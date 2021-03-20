street racing

Harris County Sheriff's Office gives detailed look at street racing arrest

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Members of the Harris County Sheriff's Office Traffic Crimes Unit have been busy this weekend with a wide variety of crimes, but the rash of illegal street racing incidents have kept them especially occupied.

In a video released Friday, deputies are seen gearing up to combat the practice, which has been on the increase as a legal racing event got underway this weekend on a closed track.

"Too many pics to show," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote in a Facebook post about the arrests made.

Earlier in the week, 43 arrests were made and one car fled from deputies, according to the sheriff's office. Several cars were also towed, and guns were taken off the streets.
The initiative came ahead of the annual TX2K Roll and Drag Race Nationals event this weekend at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown.

"TX2K21" is a legal event on a closed course and isn't related to the racing incidents from overnight.

Authorities have sent out several warning to the public, which came weeks after a fly-by resulted in the deaths of spectators along U.S. 290.
Houston car clubs call for street safety after deadly US 290 accident
The president of one Houston car club is speaking out two weeks after a dangerous "fly by" at a car meet resulted in the death of three bystanders.


Video shows sports car moments before car meet crash that killed 2 spectators along US 290
A video is offering a glimpse at the moment a vehicle involved in a crash that killed two people at a car meet sped down a feeder road.

