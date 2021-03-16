street racing

Warning sent to would-be illegal street racers ahead of 'TX2K21' event at Houston Raceway Park

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Legions of drivers are converging on Houston Raceway Park in Baytown this weekend for the annual TX2K Roll and Drag Race Nationals event, which is dubbed "TX2K21" this year.

While the gathering of racing enthusiasts addresses the "need for speed" in a controlled environment, law enforcement agencies are using it to send a warning to would-be illegal street racers.

A news conference is underway in Baytown about the effort to end the unsanctioned public road takeovers, which authorities acknowledge as potentially deadly.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, District Attorney Kim Ogg and raceway owner Seth Angel are leading the message.

You can hear their warning in the video player above. You can also stream it live on the digital apps of ABC13 for platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Google TV and Apple TV.

