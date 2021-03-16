Warning sent to would-be illegal street racers ahead of 'TX2K21' event at Houston Raceway Park

While the gathering of racing enthusiasts addresses the "need for speed" in a controlled environment, law enforcement agencies are using it to send a warning to would-be illegal street racers.
A news conference is underway in Baytown about the effort to end the unsanctioned public road takeovers, which authorities acknowledge as potentially deadly.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, District Attorney Kim Ogg and raceway owner Seth Angel are leading the message.
You can hear their warning in the video player above.