Grenade found in NW Harris Co. storage unit prompts bomb unit response, sheriff's office says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- How would you describe a grenade?

If it's "fruit-sized, ridged, and with a pin," you may have been the person who the Harris County Sheriff's Office said discovered the wartime device on Thursday.

Lt. Bryan Buccini, a member of the sheriff's SWAT and Bomb units, posted his team's response to the alarming find to X, formerly Twitter.

According to the post, HCSO's Bomb Unit responded to a suspicious item at a storage facility near the 15000 block of Telge Road in northwest Harris County. While Buccini didn't give away the place's name, a search showed one storage facility on Telge just north of Louetta Road and across the Stable Gate neighborhood.

The grenade in question is shown being held in the post.

However, Buccini eased fears about the device's danger.

"Thank goodness this grenade was inert!" Buccini said, otherwise, describing it as lacking any explosives.

Neither Buccini nor the sheriff's office said who found the grenade or who owned it.

Previous grenade-related stories on ABC13

2 charged after grenade found during traffic stop on FM 1960, DPS says

Cleaning crews come across hand grenade inside north Harris County home, deputies say