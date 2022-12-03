Cleaning crews come across hand grenade inside north Harris County home, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A dangerous discovery was made as cleaning crews came across a hand grenade at a north Harris County home Friday morning, according to deputies.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies responded to a home in the 1000 block of Woodchurch Lane, where a hand grenade was reportedly found by cleaning staff.

Pct. 4 Constable Herman shared images of the hand grenade lying on the grass on social media.

Deputies said a bomb squad arrived and safely removed it from the home.

The grenade was said to be later transported to a secured facility.

SEE ALSO: Cannonball find unearths forgotten history in downtown Houston