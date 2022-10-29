Intoxicated man driving more than 100 mph smashes into HCSO deputy on Tomball Pkwy, officials say

A Harris County sheriff's deputy was injured after an intoxicated driver rear-ended his vehicle on the Tomball Parkway near Spring Cypress.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County sheriff's deputy was hospitalized Friday evening after being rear-ended by a man accused of drinking and driving.

The crash happened along the Tomball Parkway near Spring Cypress at about 11 p.m.

A deputy's patrol vehicle was hit by a Mercedes going more than 100 miles per hour, according to Sgt. B. Bondurant with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Bondurant said the deputy was driving around 70 mph, without the emergency lights and sirens on, it didn't appear he was responding to a call.

"(The Mercedes) was smoking. My husband and father-in-law pulled (the driver) out," a woman who witnessed the crash said. "(The deputy) told my husband and father-in-law to go grab the other guy (the driver) before helping him."

According to investigators, the deputy was knocked unconscious due to the crash but was conscious again by the time EMS arrived.

The deputy and the driver of the Mercedes were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Mercedes, a man in his mid-forties, had minor injuries, and the deputy was taken by ambulance in stable condition, according to Bondurant.

Investigators said the deputy is going through testing to determine the extent of his injuries.

Charges are pending for the man who was driving the car.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.