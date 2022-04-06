car crash

Suspected drunk driver dies after crash with Harris County sheriff's deputy in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy has been released from the hospital after being hit by a suspected drunk driver who died after the crash.

According to the sheriff's office, a 44-year-old man driving a Nissan Altima southbound at 12399 Jones Road made an unprotected left turn from a flashing yellow signal in front of the deputy.

The deputy was driving northbound on Jones Road when the two crashed, nearly head-on. The deputy's patrol unit then hit a utility pole.

The driver of the Nissan went into cardiac arrest at the scene, but first responders performed CPR and were able to bring him back.

The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

In an update on Twitter, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man died at the hospital.

"Our condolences go out to his family," the sheriff said.



The deputy was also taken to the hospital, but has since been released.

Gonzalez said the driver who died was suspected of being intoxicated.

The crash is under investigation.
