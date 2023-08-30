Harris County under red flag warning on Wednesday until 8 p.m., National Weather Service says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County is under a red flag warning on Wednesday, urging residents to be extremely careful with any kind of ignition due to hot, dry, and windy conditions causing an increase in fire danger.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning is in effect now until 8 p.m.

What is needed to issue a red flag warning? Ten-hour fuels of 8% or less, relative humidity less than 25% for several hours, and winds 20 feet off the ground of at least 15 miles per hour for several hours.

Activities that could cause a spark include yard work and campfires, which should be avoided. Cigarettes and other smoking materials should be disposed of properly and not thrown out of car windows.

Officials are also urging residents to make sure their vehicles have a full tank of gas and to have an emergency kit ready within reach.

The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management will continue to monitor the elevated fire weather conditions.

