Harris County Pct. 5 deputy injured while trying to dodge accused drunk driver

A deputy with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office is recovering after he jumped over a barrier to avoid being hit by a suspected drunk driver.The incident happened during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 1, in the 600 block of the West Sam Houston Parkway.Deputy Aaron Gonzales was helping a stranded driver when a black SUV zoomed by at a high speed on the shoulder. It was then that Gonzales jumped over the barrier to avoid being hit and suffered a serious back injury. He is expected to recover.Minutes after the incident, authorities were able to locate the SUV near the Katy Freeway and Gessner Road. The driver, identified as 34-year-old Jessica Maria Wong, was arrested on felony charges of driving while intoxicated and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer.The constable's office said it wants to remind drivers to move over or slow down whenever they come up on any emergency responders or work crews using signals or flashlights on the roadside.