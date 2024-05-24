Dashcam video shows deadly storm blasting through downtown, shifting car and blowing out windows

Only on ABC13, an attorney's dashcam video shows the moment last week's storm swept through downtown and the damage caused around him.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston attorney spent last week's storm hunkered down in his heavily damaged car in downtown, and his dash camera recorded everything.

Michael Lombardino, a partner at Haynes Boone, said he's just now viewing the video which he shared exclusively with Eyewitness News.

"It was the scariest thing that's ever happened to me," Lombardino said.

He had just left his office and said it was only drizzling. But after making it just a few blocks, that quickly changed.

"A wall of wind and water just came out of nowhere and just hit me," Lombardino said.

Lombardino turned onto Louisiana and positioned himself outside Wells Fargo Plaza, hoping the building would block the wind.

Instead, the office tower lost multiple windows, and the glass came raining down on Lombardino and everyone in the street below. Several of his car windows are cracked, and his sunroof collapsed under the weight of shards of glass.

The wind blows out the back window of the car directly in front of him and then shifts the car. Lombardino said he didn't see that until he played back the video.

"I was scared that all of my windows would collapse, and I didn't want to get hit by a thousand pieces of glass. So I was hiding under my jacket, and I would peek up every once in a while," he said.

In the chaos, a car is seen backing up into two people. At least one man who appears to have been injured by storm debris is seen approaching Lombardino's car.

"You could see a lot of blood on him. Poor guy," he said.

But throughout the ordeal, Lombardino's thoughts are with the three people who matter most to him.

"All I can remember is just thinking of my beautiful wife and my two kids. I don't want to lose them," he said. "Thank God I'm still here. Thank God I'm still here."

You can watch Lombardino's full video by clicking here.

