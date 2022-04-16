Former Precinct 4 Deputy Constable arrested and charged with theft valued up to $30K

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable appeared in court on Saturday afternoon after being accused of stealing large amounts of cash from three victims, according to deputies.
On Friday, former Precinct 4 Deputy Constable Bobby Joe Espinosa was fired and arrested by Pct. 4 after being accused of stealing cash from three victims between September 2021 and March 2022 valued between $2,500 and $30,000.
Espinosa remained in jail until his court appearance on Saturday afternoon.
This is an ongoing investigation. See back for updates.
