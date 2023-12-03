Harris County Pct. 2 constable's deputy injured in crash during attempted traffic stop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating to determine who was at fault in a car crash that left a Harris County Precinct 2 constable's deputy injured.

At about 2:15 a.m. Sunday, police reported that a Harris County Precinct 2 deputy constable attempted to pull a vehicle over for traffic violations at 11200 Beamer near Kirkshire in southeast Houston.

In the process, Houston police said another vehicle collided with the deputy and caused his vehicle to roll over.

The Houston Fire Department had to help the deputy out of his vehicle, police said.

According to police reports, the deputy appeared to have neck and back injuries and possible broken bones.

The other driver remained at the scene and appeared to be OK, officers said.