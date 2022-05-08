covid-19

Harris County Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia tests positive for COVID-19

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from his office.

The release says Garcia will be working a limited schedule while isolated at home.

Garcia says his symptoms are minor, and he's "feeling good."

A previously planned press conference scheduled for tomorrow to announce the VIPER Program presented at this week's Commissioners Court is postponed.

Garcia still expects to vote in favor of VIPER when he attends Commissioners Court virtually on Tuesday.

"Thankfully, I am feeling ok with what appears to be a mild case of COVID-19. I am grateful to have been vaccinated and boosted, which I maintain is the reason my symptoms aren't worse," said Garcia. "I strongly encourage anyone who hasn't yet been vaccinated to please go and do so now."
