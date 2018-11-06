Welcome to Harris County's most unique polling places

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7390166" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here is what you need to know if you're voting.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For most of us, voting is a pretty standard affair: Show up to a neighborhood school, church or municipal building, cast your ballot and be on your way.However, if you're looking to vote in a more unique setting, these are Houston's most bizarre picks.In one Houston neighborhood, voting might as well be a block party. Harris County has designated a private residence on Underwood Street near Braeswood as a polling place. After arriving at the home, voters cast their ballot out of their neighbor's garage.Residence Garage Room: Garage 2347 Underwood Street at Kelving Street Houston, TX 77030-3627Houston voters can cast their votes then grab a cold one at BUDDY's Houston.BUDDY'S: 2409 Grant Street Suite A at Fairview Street Houston, TX 77006Grab your jackets, voters in northwest Houston get to cast their ballot at the Aerodrome, a public ice rink that offers skating and hockey.Aerodrome Room: Party Room 8220 Willow Place Drive North at SH 249 Houston, TX 77070-5671Harris County voters can cast their ballots at the home of some of the city's favorite sports teams.NRG Arena Room: Arena 1 NRG Pkwy Houston, TX 77054Rice Stadium: 2050 University Houston, TX 77005Toyota Center Room: VIP A and B 1510 Polk St Houston, TX 77002Toyota Center (Drive-thru): 1500 Leeland Street Houston, TX 77002University of Houston TDECU Stadium Room: Club Concourse 3875 Holman Street at Scott Street Houston, TX 77004Halloween may be over, but some voters are headed to funeral homes in Cypress and southwest Houston to do their civic duty.Cypress Fairbanks Funeral Home Room: Library 9926 Jones Road at Trail Ridge Drive Houston, TX 77065Winford Funerals: 8514 Tybor Drive at Wednesbury Lane Houston, TX 77074Voters can choose to cast their ballots alongside some of Houston's first responders at fire stations across the Houston area.Little York Volunteer Fire Station 81 Room: Admin Building 10410 Airline Drive at Holtman Street Houston, TX 77037-1304New Westlake Volunteer Fire Department Station Room: Meeting Room 19636 Saums Road Near Fry Road Houston, TX 77084-4732Westfield Volunteer Fire Station 2 Room: Bay 1 11255 Bentley Street at Wardmont Street Houston, TX 77093-2752Crosby Volunteer Fire Station No 1 Room: East Engine Bay 2502 Highway 90 at Kennings Road Crosby, TX 77532