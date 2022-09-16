2-year-old boy hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in north Harris County, constable says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 2-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Thursday evening after authorities say he was hit by a vehicle in north Harris County.

At about 8:27 p.m., the Harris County Constable Precinct 4's Office tweeted about heavy police presence in the 14600 block of Ella Boulevard.

Authorities said they are working on a crash involving a vehicle that hit a 2-year-old boy. The child was taken to the hospital. No major injuries were reported, according to Pct. 4.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

