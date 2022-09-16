WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2-year-old boy hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in north Harris County, constable says

Briana Conner Image
ByBriana Conner via KTRK logo
42 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 2-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Thursday evening after authorities say he was hit by a vehicle in north Harris County.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

At about 8:27 p.m., the Harris County Constable Precinct 4's Office tweeted about heavy police presence in the 14600 block of Ella Boulevard.

Authorities said they are working on a crash involving a vehicle that hit a 2-year-old boy. The child was taken to the hospital. No major injuries were reported, according to Pct. 4.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.