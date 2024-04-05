Wife of Harris County judge accused of killing nephew during fight about overstaying welcome

Mei Wolfe, confirmed to be the wife of a Harris County judge, allegedly shot and killed her nephew during a fight at a home on Tesino River Circle.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The wife of a Harris County judge is accused of shooting and killing her nephew during a fight in west Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, murder charges have been filed against 48-year-old Mei Huang Wolfe.

ABC13 learned Mei Wolfe is the wife of Harris County Justice of the Peace Bob Wolfe, who the sheriff's office confirmed was home at the time of the incident.

The shooting happened just before 9:20 p.m. Thursday in the 24300 block of Tesino River Circle, near Porter Road and Clay Road.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said there were four adults inside the home at the time - the married couple, their nephew, and the wife's daughter.

Deputies said a fight broke out between Mei Wolfe and the nephew, and at some point, she allegedly grabbed a pistol and fired a shot.

HCSO said Bob Wolfe was the one to call 911 before he tried to stop his wife from shooting their nephew.

Paramedics tried to save the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gonzalez said the nephew was a recent college graduate and had been traveling, but was now staying at his aunt and uncle's home. He said Mei Wolfe may have felt the nephew wasn't welcome in the home anymore, and that's what sparked the argument.

"Very tragic situation. I understand the young man was in his early 20s. Our condolences go out to the extended family and everybody impacted by this loss," Gonzalez said.

Investigators did not immediately release the nephew's name.

"We've seen a lot of family and intimate partner violence happening recently. I think yesterday we had two shootings related to -- in those situations, were husband and wife -- but sometimes it extends beyond that to other family members," Gonzalez said. "In this case, again, a female homeowner and her nephew. A very tragic situation."

