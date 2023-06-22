Murder, armed robbery suspects die in Harris County Jail custody due to preexisting conditions

A new amendment proposed this week would make it to where non-suspicious jail deaths won't be investigated at all.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men ordered into custody of the Harris County Jail died last week after being hospitalized with preexisting medical conditions.

Eric Cano, 40, had been charged with murder and booked into jail on July 27, 2022. Ten months later, on May 27, 2023, Cano was taken to Ben Taub Hospital for treatment of hepatic cirrhosis, a terminal illness, according to the sheriff's office.

His death on June 16 will be investigated by the Texas Rangers.

As for 56-year-old Ray Rattler, he spent less than a month behind bars before dying last Wednesday at Ben Taub "due to deteriorating health." The sheriff's office said he had been booked on a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon back in May.

The medical examiner's office later determined he died of complications of human immunodeficiency, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C.

Rattler's death will also be investigated as standard practice.

