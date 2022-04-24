house fire

2 killed in house fire in northwest Harris County, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed in a house fire on Saturday night, according to the Harris County Fire Marshall's Office.

Crews responded at about 8 p.m. to the fire at the 11400 block of Milners Point Dr. in northwest Harris County, after multiple calls from residents in the area who said they saw a house in flames.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire and were unable to go inside due to the unsafe conditions.

Witnesses at the scene told crews that people were trapped inside the home.

Once firefighters were able to go inside the home, they found two victims dead in the living room, according to Chief Wesley Cole.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to the neighboring home.

As of now, the two people confirmed dead are believed to be a woman and a man. Their identities have not been released.

The HCFMO is investigating, but they do not have any indication of how the fire started, Cole said.
