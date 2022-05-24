gun violence

Judge Lina Hidalgo to release data on gun-related homicides in Harris Co. ahead of NRA meeting

Judge Hidalgo's briefing on gun violence in Harris County comes as the NRA meeting comes to Houston May 27-29.
By
Officials to release data on gun-related homicides in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is expected to share new information about gun violence in the county on Tuesday morning. But the briefing's timing comes as the National Rifle Association's annual meeting is set to be held in Houston this week.

The data comes from the county's Institute for Forensic Sciences, which says that the percentage of homicides involving a gun increased from 76% in 2018 to 84% in 2021. According to preliminary data from 2022, guns have been involved in 87% of homicides.

The 2021 data showed that Black residents were disproportionately victims of gun homicides, comprising 55% of all gun homicides in the county, the institute found.

Hidalgo and other county leaders are also expected to point to research showing the effect of weaker gun laws as it relates to higher rates of gun deaths, including homicides, suicides and accidental killings.

According to Everytown Research website, between 2011 and 2020, the rate of gun homicides in Texas increased by 90%.

As a result, Hidalgo plans to announce that she will introduce a resolution declaring June "Gun Violence Prevention Month." It's said to be a way to honor those who have lost their lives to gun violence in Harris County.

The NRA will hold its convention this Friday through Sunday at George R. Brown Convention Center.

Former President Donald Trump will headline a rally during the convention on Friday.

FROM SEPT. 2021: Some Texans raise concerns over permitless carry law, but experts say there's no need to panic
With Texas' permitless carry law beginning, Houston-area leaders believe law enforcement's hands are tied. But, one expert insists there shouldn't be a panic as long as certain things are met by those wanting to carry in public.



