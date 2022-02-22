child care

Judge Lina Hidalgo announces $8 million proposal to invest in early childhood programs

Judge Hidalgo announces $8M proposal to invest in child care programs

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County leaders are expected to announce a proposal to invest nearly $8 million in early childhood programs at a press conference Tuesday.

Judge Lina Hidalgo and Precinct 2 County Commissioner Adrian Garcia are expected to announce the proposal at 9:30 a.m. ABC13 will stream the press conference live in the video player above.

The proposal aims to invest $7.9 million in American Rescue Plan funds to seed a targeted portfolio of early childhood programs across Harris County.

The programs include resources for educators and new parents and the expansion of home-based child care providers.
