shooting

Inmate charged in shooting of Harris County deputy at Ben Taub Hospital

EMBED <>More Videos

Deputy shot while escorting inmate to restroom, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County deputy was shot in the hand during a scuffle with an inmate at Ben Taub Hospital as he was walking him to the bathroom.

It happened near the hospital's trauma center on Wednesday at about 4:20 p.m.

Authorities identified the inmate as 35-year-old Thaddeus Lewis, who is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.

According to the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division Special Investigations Unit, the deputy was guarding Lewis, who was at the hospital for a doctor's appointment, and escorted him to the restroom.

While in the restroom, Lewis attacked the deputy, leading to a struggle, HPD said.

During the fight, authorities said Lewis grabbed the deputy's gun, and it went off.

The deputy was shot in his left hand. According to authorities, four hospital staff members acted fast and helped detain Lewis.

Investigators said the injured deputy is a 36-year veteran of the department.

Lewis was transported back to the Harris County Joint Processing Center.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmenttexas medical centerhospitalshootingharris county sheriffs officeinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Woman killed in what police call road rage shooting
2 shot during argument at auto shop in Spring Branch, HPD says
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News