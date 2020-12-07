Harris Co. sheriff's deputy run over by stolen truck after suspects bailed in chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County sheriff's deputy has been released from the hospital after she was hit by a truck overnight.

Officials say she was hit by a truck after the suspects driving it bailed, leaving the vehicle in drive.

A chase began when deputies spotted a vehicle that was reported in a carjacking Sunday. The deputy attempted to pull the truck over, but the suspects didn't stop.

The 6-mile chase ended on Green Coral Drive at Greensbrook Forest Drive in northeast Harris County.

Deputies say four, likely juvenile, suspects then bailed out of the truck, leaving it in drive.

The deputy also got out of her vehicle to pursue the suspects on foot, but was struck by the truck as it rolled toward her.

"She is expected to survive, possible injuries to her leg," Lt. Paul Bruce said. "We detained two of the juveniles."

No charges have been filed as deputies continue to investigate what happened.

