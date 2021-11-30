woman shot

Woman shot in incident that stemmed from road rage in north Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has been hospitalized after authorities say she was injured in what police say was a road rage incident in north Harris County.

Tuesday's incident happened along the service road in the 2001 block of N. Sam Houston Parkway West. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two vehicles were traveling westbound and it appears the woman was driving recklessly and was reportedly brake checking.

At that point, the suspect vehicle followed the woman. Someone inside the suspect vehicle fired at least three or four gunshots, striking the woman in the head.

The driver, who was described as a white woman in her 20s, was taken to the hospital and is stable, according to Gonzalez.



The suspects managed to flee the scene, but deputies said they are searching for two Black men in a four-door sedan, possibly a Cadillac.
