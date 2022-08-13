Woman shot drives to 7-Eleven for help in northwest Harris County, deputies say

According to deputies, an unknown suspect shot multiple rounds through the passenger-side window of the woman's car.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was shot multiple times near a gas station on Saturday in northwest Harris County, according to deputies.

At about 2 a.m., Harris County Precinct 4 deputies responded to a shooting at a gas station on Bammel N. Houston and West Greens Road.

Upon arrival, HCSO deputies said they found a woman shot several times in the arm after she drove herself to the 7-Eleven to ask for help.

Deputies said they applied a tourniquet until the paramedics arrived.

The woman was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition, officials said.

SEE ALSO: Woman holding 1-year-old killed after shooter walks up and shoots her in SE Houston, police say

Investigators believe the suspect shot multiple rounds through the passenger-side window of the woman's car near a subdivision in the 7600 block of Willow Mint Lane, about three miles away from where deputies found her.

Investigators have not released a description of the suspect or a motive for the shooting.