Man hospitalized after deputy-involved shooting northwest Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been hospitalized following a deputy-involved shooting in northwest Harris County, according to authorities.On Monday, deputies responded to the 18100 block of Tuckerton Road to a call involving a suicidal male armed with a pistol.At the scene, deputies were able to communicate with the man, but at some point, he raised the pistol toward the deputies, Sheriff Ed Gonzales said. In response, the deputies fired their weapons, striking the man.The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. An investigation is still ongoing.