deputy-involved shooting

Man hospitalized after deputy-involved shooting northwest Harris County, sheriff says

EMBED <>More Videos

Man hospitalized after deputy-involved shooting, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been hospitalized following a deputy-involved shooting in northwest Harris County, according to authorities.

On Monday, deputies responded to the 18100 block of Tuckerton Road to a call involving a suicidal male armed with a pistol.

At the scene, deputies were able to communicate with the man, but at some point, he raised the pistol toward the deputies, Sheriff Ed Gonzales said. In response, the deputies fired their weapons, striking the man.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. An investigation is still ongoing.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyshootingdeputy involved shootingman shot
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING
Deputies fatally shoot suspect from deadly Cracker Barrel shooting
Charges dropped against teen shot by Pct. 1 deputy constable
Deputy fired after shooting 17-year-old suspect at NRG Park
Deputy shoots 17-year-old suspect at NRG Park
TOP STORIES
Cracker Barrel shooting suspect was out on bond, records show
Family member found bodies of 3 teens in Crosby home, sheriff says
Mom, boyfriend accused of leaving boy's body with siblings indicted
Boyfriend charged with murder after teen girl shot 22 times
Shootout in NW Houston Whataburger parking lot leaves 1 man dead
COVID patients crossing state lines to be treated by Houston doctor
Man accused of stepfather's shooting death, sheriff says
Show More
3 candidates of Texas attorney general race appear in Houston
Political consultant indicted on theft, bribery in hemp license scheme
TX law changes make mail-in ballot requests more likely to be rejected
LGBTQ community says new Texas law will keep them out of school sports
H-E-B's Scott McClelland to step down as company president
More TOP STORIES News