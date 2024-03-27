Unidentified teen dies after he was dropped off at hospital in NW Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway surrounding the death of an unresponsive teen who was dropped off at a hospital in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

On Wednesday, Gonzalez took to social media to ask for anyone with information regarding the case.

He said deputies were dispatched to Houston NW Hospital at 710 FM 1960 Road West at about 3 p.m. Authorities said an unknown male, who they believe is between 15 and 17 years old, was dropped off by a woman and two men. They all allegedly took off in a white car.

"We do have some video and we do have some other leads we are looking into to try to track those folks down," Sgt. Sidney Miller, with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, said.

The young teen was then pronounced dead.

"He definitely appeared to be deceased for a while," Miller said.

Miller said he didn't know how long the teen had been dead nor how he died. He said that will be determined by the medical examiner.

At this point, they are not working on any other scenes related to the teen's death.

"We do have some information that a previous call may have come in that was related to this deal, so we are investigating that and trying to connect the dots basically," said Miller.

Authorities said that anyone with possible leads call the sheriff's office at 713-221-6000 or 713-274-9100.

